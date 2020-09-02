TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

_____

477 FPUS54 KAMA 020834

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

TXZ012-017-030115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ317-030115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ002-030115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-030115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ003-030115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-030115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-030115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ009-030115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-030115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-030115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-030115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-030115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-030115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-030115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ014-030115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-030115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ015-030115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-030115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

334 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather