TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
241 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
