TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Gray-Donley-
Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wheeler-Collingsworth-
Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington
333 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
