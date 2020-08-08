TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
312 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather