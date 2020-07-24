TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
186 FPUS54 KAMA 240821
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ012-017-250115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-250115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-250115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ007-250115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-250115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ008-250115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-250115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ009-250115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-250115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ010-250115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ011-250115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-250115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-250115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-250115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-250115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-250115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-250115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-250115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
321 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
