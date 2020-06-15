TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
318 FPUS54 KAMA 150722
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
TXZ012-017-160115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-160115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-160115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-160115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-160115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-160115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-160115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-160115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-160115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ010-160115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-160115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-160115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-160115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-160115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-160115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-160115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-160115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-160115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
222 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
