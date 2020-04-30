TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

259 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

