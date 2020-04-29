TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

