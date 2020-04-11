TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
_____
514 FPUS54 KAMA 110902
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
TXZ012-017-120115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-120115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-120115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 19. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-120115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-120115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 20. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ008-120115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-120115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. West
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing
to around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ009-120115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ005-120115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-120115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-120115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-120115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-120115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-120115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-120115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-120115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow
and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-120115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow
and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ020-120115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
