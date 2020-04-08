TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

