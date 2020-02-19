TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

_____

848 FPUS54 KAMA 190940 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow or light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow or light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow or light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow or light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or light

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or light

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow or

light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

