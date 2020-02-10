TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ012-017-110115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain likely,

chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ317-110115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain late in the

morning, then light rain, light snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-110115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light snow, light sleet and

slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-110115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light snow, light sleet and

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ003-110115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light

snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-110115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light

snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-110115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light

snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-110115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ005-110115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow likely

and chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-110115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of light rain late in the morning,

then light rain, light freezing rain likely and light snow with

light sleet likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-110115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light

snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-110115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of light rain, light snow, light sleet and

light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 9 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-110115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then light rain, light snow, light sleet and light

freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ018-110115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain late in the

morning, then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-110115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of light rain late in the morning,

then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-110115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of light rain late in the morning, then

light rain, light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-110115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Slight chance of light rain late in the morning,

then rain, freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then

light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-110115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1139 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of light rain late in the morning, then

light rain, light snow, light sleet and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening,

then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

