WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

National Weather Service New York NY

113 AM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

Areas of fog have developed across much of the region. Visibilities

have fallen to a few miles. There are localized patches of dense

fog as well, where visibilities are down to a half mile or less.

Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities

and drive with extra caution when encountering this fog. Use low

beam headlights and allow for extra spacing between vehicles.

