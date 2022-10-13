WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1004 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in southern Connecticut,

Fairfield and New Haven. In southeast New York, Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1002 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy

showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.8 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury,

Meriden, Milford, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury,

New Canaan, Wolcott, Sherman, Newtown, Fairfield, Greenwich,

Hamden and Stratford.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather