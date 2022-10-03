WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 3, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

512 PM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline

during the late afternoon and evening high tide cycles this evening

and Tuesday.

* WHERE...Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast

Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, until 9 PM EDT

this evening. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, from

Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more

vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

* SHORELINE IMPACTS...Large breaking waves and elevated water

levels along the oceanfront will result in significant beach

erosion and flooding. Areas of dune base erosion are likely,

with a low and localized threat of washovers. Along north

facing shorelines of Long Island, including Orient Point, 2 to

4 ft breaking waves may cause minor beach erosion and flooding

issues during the time of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northern Queens and

Northern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 PM EDT

this evening. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, Tuesday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations

near the waterfront and shoreline.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...One to one and a half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during

the afternoon and early evening high tide on Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union

Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings

(Brooklyn) and Southern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* COASTAL IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more

vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some

roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks,

lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the

waterfront will experience minor flooding.

* SHORELINE IMPACTS...Breaking waves along the oceanfront will

result in beach erosion and flooding during the times of high

tide along the Rockaways with localized erosion to dune

structures.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.9/ 1.4 1.9/ 2.3 1 NONE

04/04 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.7/ 2.2 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR

05/05 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 1 NONE

05/05 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 1 NONE

GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT

04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 1.1/ 1.6 1.9/ 2.3 2 NONE

04/04 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.8/ 2.2 1.7/ 2.2 2-3 MINOR

05/04 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.8/ 1.3 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE

05/05 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE

ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

04/03 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.8/ 2.2 4-5 NONE

04/03 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 2.0/ 2.5 5 MINOR

05/04 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.6/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 4 NONE

05/04 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.2/ 1.7 3 NONE

JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

04/04 AM 6.5/ 7.0 0.6/ 1.1 1.5/ 2.0 0 NONE

04/04 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 1.5/ 2.0 0 MINOR

05/05 AM 6.2/ 6.8 0.4/ 0.9 1.1/ 1.6 0 NONE

05/05 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT

04/03 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 5-6 NONE

04/04 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 6 MINOR

05/04 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 5 NONE

05/05 PM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 1.0/ 1.5 3-4 MINOR

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT

* WHAT...One to locally two feet of inundation above ground level in

vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during the afternoon

and early evening high tide cycles this evening and Tuesday. Up

to 1/2 foot of inundation possible during the morning high tide Tuesday.

* WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread minor to locally moderate

flooding of vulnerable areas is expected near the waterfront

and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns,

and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront.

Several to numerous road closures are likely, and vehicles

parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely

become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the

waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. Brief and localized

minor flooding possible during the AM high tides.

erosion and flooding. Areas of dune base erosion is likely,

with a low and localized threat of washovers.

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

03/04 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR

04/05 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 1 MINOR

04/05 PM 3.1/ 3.6 1.6/ 2.0 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR

05/06 AM 2.8/ 3.4 1.4/ 1.9 1.8/ 2.2 1 MINOR

05/06 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 2.7 FT

03/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR

04/06 AM 2.5/ 3.0 1.2/ 1.7 1.7/ 2.2 1 NONE

04/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.5/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 1 MINOR

05/06 AM 2.2/ 2.7 1.0/ 1.5 1.5/ 2.0 1 NONE

05/07 PM 2.3/ 2.8 1.1/ 1.6 1.3/ 1.8 1 NONE

GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY

03/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 2 MINOR

04/05 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE

04/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.3/ 1.8 1.3/ 1.8 2 MINOR

05/07 AM 2.1/ 2.6 0.7/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 1-2 NONE

05/07 PM 2.2/ 2.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE

MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT

03/03 PM 4.0/ 4.5 1.5/ 2.0 1.5/ 2.0 1 MINOR

04/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 0.5/ 1.0 1.0/ 1.5 1 NONE

04/05 PM 3.9/ 4.4 1.3/ 1.8 1.4/ 1.9 1 MINOR

05/05 AM 3.0/ 3.5 0.4/ 0.9 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE

05/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 0.7/ 1.1 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE

04/04 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 1.7/ 2.2 6 MIN-MOD

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

04/03 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.9/ 1.4 1.8/ 2.2 7 MINOR

04/04 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.7/ 2.2 1.7/ 2.2 7 MIN-MOD

05/04 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.4/ 1.9 6-7 NONE

05/05 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.3/ 1.8 1.3/ 1.8 5 MINOR

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

04/03 AM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 3.2/ 3.7 0-1 MINOR

04/04 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.7/ 3.2 1 MIN-MOD

05/05 AM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 2.7/ 3.2 0-1 NONE

05/05 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.6/ 3.1 0-1 MINOR

