WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

754 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Queens, Kings and

New York (Manhattan) Counties through 830 AM EDT...

At 754 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Battery Park, or near Jersey City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Flatbush, Crown Heights, Forest Hills, Canarsie, Lower East Side,

Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Brooklyn Heights, Battery Park, Park Slope,

Bensonhurst and Greenpoint.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4070 7405 4071 7404 4071 7405 4076 7383

4064 7378 4059 7397

TIME...MOT...LOC 1154Z 250DEG 30KT 4069 7400

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

