WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 737 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Richmond and Kings Counties through 800 AM EDT... At 737 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Richmond, or over Todt Hill, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bayonne, Linden, Todt Hill, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Bay Ridge, Port Richmond, Tompkinsville, New Dorp, Heartland Village, Grasmere and Greenridge. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4055 7424 4056 7424 4056 7422 4059 7421 4060 7422 4060 7425 4063 7426 4070 7405 4069 7404 4068 7406 4064 7406 4067 7403 4059 7397 4058 7402 4060 7404 4058 7406 TIME...MOT...LOC 1137Z 254DEG 29KT 4062 7417 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____