WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

631 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected.

* WHERE...The ocean beaches of Suffolk County.

* WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents are likely, especially in the morning.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore

into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you enter the surf zone, have a flotation device with you and

swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and yell or wave for help.

_____

