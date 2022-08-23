WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

440 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM EDT this afternoon for a

portion of southeast New York, including the following county,

Suffolk.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather