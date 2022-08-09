WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

832 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR NORTHERN NASSAU COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York, including the following counties, in

northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York,

Bronx, Nassau, New York (Manhattan) and Queens.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat.

