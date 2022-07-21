WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

401 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST SUFFOLK

COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM EDT...

At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Center Moriches, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Westhampton around 415 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy rain with this storm and may lead to ponding of water on

roadways and in poor drainage areas.

LAT...LON 4077 7287 4078 7286 4080 7287 4086 7283

4092 7256 4079 7260 4074 7277

TIME...MOT...LOC 2000Z 267DEG 24KT 4081 7280

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

