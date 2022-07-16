WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1150 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Essex,

Hudson and Union. In southeast New York, Richmond (Staten Island).

* WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1150 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Elizabeth and Bayonne.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

