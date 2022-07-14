WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 709 PM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather