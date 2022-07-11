WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 1247 PM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Water levels touching minor flood thresholds, with less than a foot of inundation above ground level expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar water levels are likely with the evening high tide cycles on Tuesday and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather