WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 11, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

646 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT FOR THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Water levels touching minor flood thresholds, with less

than a foot of inundation above ground level expected.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau and Southern Queens Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM EDT this evening through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar water levels are likely with the

evening high tide cycles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

