Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

601 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022

...BACK DOOR COLD FRONT WITH RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL

IMPACT INLAND NEW HAVEN AND FAIRFIELD COUNTIES AND ADJACENT PARTS OF

WESTCHESTER COUNTY THROUGH 800 PM...

At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a frontal boundary along a

line extending from near Berlin to near Prospect to near Trumbull.

Movement was west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...A rapid temperature drop of 15 to 20 degrees into the 70s.

SOURCE...Surface observations and radar.

IMPACT...A rapid temperature drop after record high temperatures.

The front will be near...

Beacon Falls around 610 PM.

Woodbridge around 615 PM.

Seymour around 625 PM.

Derby and Weston around 630 PM.

Wolcott around 635 PM.

Shelton around 640 PM.

New Canaan and Monroe around 645 PM.

Waterbury around 650 PM.

Stamford around 700 PM.

Naugatuck around 705 PM.

Middlebury around 710 PM.

LAT...LON 4156 7295 4156 7288 4154 7285 4157 7284

4157 7283 4155 7282 4157 7280 4158 7275

4129 7311 4124 7321 4111 7362 4122 7362

4151 7321 4151 7316 4154 7316 4159 7306

4161 7305 4161 7302 4164 7298 4164 7294

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 078DEG 14KT 4161 7274 4147 7297 4130 7320 4121

7323

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

