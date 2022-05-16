WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 612 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bergen, southern Westchester, Bronx and Rockland Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norwood, or near Dobbs Ferry, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, Port Chester, Rye, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan, Greenwich, Riverdale, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville and Norwood. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Connecticut...northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York. LAT...LON 4101 7407 4118 7375 4111 7370 4110 7373 4101 7365 4100 7365 4101 7364 4100 7364 4096 7366 4087 7391 4088 7391 4088 7393 4087 7394 TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 241DEG 33KT 4099 7392 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather