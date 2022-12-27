NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1042 AM EST Tue Dec 27 2022

...Snow will impact portions of southern Clinton, east central

Franklin, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, northern Caledonia, Orleans,

west central Essex, northwestern Addison, southern Grand Isle,

Chittenden, northwestern Washington and central Franklin Counties

through 1145 AM EST...

At 1039 AM EST, A line of moderate snow was reported along a line

extending from Eden to near Wilmington. Movement was southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, visibility less than a half mile,

and snow accumulation up to 1 inch per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low

visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Accumulating

snow will make travel difficult.

Locations impacted include...

Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh,

Plattsburgh International Airport, Newport City, South Burlington,

Burlington, Island Pond, Lyndon, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Saranac,

Willsboro, Morrisville, Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Orleans, Derby

Center, Charleston and Jay.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 87 between mile markers 114 and 156.

Interstate 89 between mile markers 66 and 115.

Interstate 91 between mile markers 138 and 177.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to

produce hazardous driving conditions. travel is not advised during

this snow squall. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter

driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to

increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.

LAT...LON 4460 7167 4417 7362 4454 7419 4501 7234

4501 7197

TIME...MOT...LOC 1539Z 293DEG 17KT 4472 7257 4447 7383

