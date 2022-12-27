NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 238 AM EST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, locally up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The band of lake effect is expected to gradually shift south of the St. Lawrence County line late this morning. Locally heavy snow will continue to produce very low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather