NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 448 AM EST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches except locally 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent bands. Highest accumulations are expected along and west of Route 68. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact commute or holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...After a lull during the daylight hours, a period of steady snow is expected this evening into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.