NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 202 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...Heavy snow will impact portions of southwestern St. Lawrence County through 300 AM EST... At 158 AM EST, two bands of lake effect snow are taking shape along Edwardsville and Ogdensburg, then another towards Gouverneur. Observed wind gusts have been between 35 to 50 mph in the area. This lake effect band will move little over the next hour. HAZARD...Winds 45 mph or greater, and visibility less than a quarter mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated and ASOS reports at Ogdensburg, New York. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree branches or weak trees and lead to isolated power outages as well as impact driving of high profile vehicles. Very low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include... Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Lisbon, De Kalb, Fowler, Rensselaer Falls, Morley, Edwardsville, Hermon, Heuvelton, Richville, Hammond, Morristown, Pierrepont, Russell, De Peyster, Rossie, Edwards and Chippewa Bay. Travel may be nearly impossible in this area with blizzard conditions. LAT...LON 4441 7579 4442 7579 4445 7575 4445 7577 4447 7578 4451 7575 4470 7550 4471 7547 4474 7545 4473 7543 4476 7539 4476 7541 4477 7540 4477 7538 4476 7538 4478 7536 4460 7493 4418 7537 4440 7584 TIME...MOT...LOC 0658Z 227DEG 8KT 4420 7574 _____