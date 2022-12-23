NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Burlington VT 917 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Orange, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather