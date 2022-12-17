NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 454 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with localized totals of 16 to 24 inches possible across the higher elevations of the northern Adirondacks and southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of the northern Adirondack Mountains in New York and the Green Mountains of central and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to low visibilities and snow covered roads. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times this morning. The snow tapers off to snow showers this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather