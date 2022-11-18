NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1058 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...Lake Effect snow with reduced visibilities and signficant

accumulations will continue to impact portions of southern Franklin,

southeastern St. Lawrence and western Essex Counties through 1 PM

EST...

At 1045 AM EST, a significant lake effect snow band stretched from

Watertown to Star Lake, Wanakena and Cranberry Lake with snow in

the Tupper Lake and the Saranac Lake region as well.

HAZARD...Snow reducing visibility to less than 1/2 mile along with

snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour in southeast

St. Lawrence county with up to an inch per hour snow

possible in southern Franklin county as well as

visibilities less than 1 mile.

IMPACT...Low visibility may pose a hazard to motorists. Accumulating

snow will make travel difficult.

Locations impacted include...

Tupper Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Saranac Lake, Lake Placid,

Oswegatchie, Newcomb, Piercefield, Wawbeek, Mount Marcy, Horseshoe

Lake, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, North Elba, Harrietstown, Fine,

Pitcairn, Paul Smiths, Union Falls, Conifer and Saranac Inn.

LAT...LON 4453 7388 4397 7373 4392 7434 4397 7426

4412 7428 4405 7507 4421 7543

TIME...MOT...LOC 1548Z 240DEG 49KT 4423 7490

