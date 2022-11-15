NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain.

* WHERE...The Adirondacks in northern New York and all of northern

and central Vermont except the Champlain Valley.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop overnight and will become

steadiest through Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch

per hour will be possible. The snow may mix with sleet and rain

at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches.

* WHERE...The Champlain and St Lawrence Valleys.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop overnight tonight,

becoming steadiest through Wednesday morning. Rain will likely

mix in at times in the afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather