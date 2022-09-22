NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Clinton County in northern New York...

North central Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont...

Northwestern Orleans County in northeastern Vermont...

Central Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont...

Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont...

Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...

* Until 345 AM EDT.

* At 239 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located Jericho and

Beekmantown Point, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Plattsburgh, Newport City, Beekmantown, Chazy, Enosburg Falls,

Orleans, Franklin, Jay, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County,

Montgomery Center, Montgomery, St. Albans City, Troy, Sheldon,

Enosburg, Swanton, Irasburg, Newport Center and Grand Isle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAYUGA COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather