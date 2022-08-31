NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 417 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY... At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edwards, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include... Richville, Russell, Edwards, Talcville and South Russell. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather