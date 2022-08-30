NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

352 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Essex

and west central Addison Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 350 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crown Point Center, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Moriah, Crown Point, Port Henry, Addison, D A R State Park, Crown

Point Center, Bridport, Waltham, Weybridge, New Haven, Shoreham, Owls

Head Bay, Grass Island, Plumies Point, Gilligans Bay, Giards Bay,

Lapham Bay, Potash Bay, Leonard Bay and Mineville.

This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 105 and 107.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4411 7365 4411 7320 4380 7351 4378 7374

TIME...MOT...LOC 1950Z 207DEG 27KT 4389 7356

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Sullivan County through 415 PM EDT...

At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Liberty, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

unsecured objects.

Liberty, Neversink, Parksville, Swan Lake, Willowemoc, Aden, Mongaup

Pond Campground, Bradley, Ferndale and Debruce.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 99 and 101.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

LAT...LON 4170 7476 4173 7485 4200 7474 4190 7451

TIME...MOT...LOC 1953Z 210DEG 30KT 4183 7473

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

