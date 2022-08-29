NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

755 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Franklin and

St. Lawrence Counties through 845 PM EDT...

At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Waddington to 10 miles

southwest of Oswegatchie. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 54 mph was measured in Edwards

at 750 PM.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake, Canton, Norfolk, Oswegatchie,

Louisville, Moira, Bangor, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton,

Bombay, Piercefield, Morley, Degrasse, Massena International Airport

- Richards Field, Helena, Carry Falls Reservoir and Waddington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4499 7474 4499 7435 4411 7434 4405 7507

4415 7529 4484 7530 4489 7512 4493 7508

4493 7501 4496 7497 4496 7492 4497 7496

4499 7489 4497 7493 4497 7488 4500 7489

4501 7483

TIME...MOT...LOC 2354Z 238DEG 33KT 4492 7525 4408 7523

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

