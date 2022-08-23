NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.Rainfall is beginning to move out of the area. Impacts, if any, are

expected to gradually improve.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northwest Vermont,

including the following counties, in northern New York, Clinton.

In northwest Vermont, Grand Isle.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 313 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving

thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned

area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chazy, Rouses Point, Champlain, Isle La Motte, Alburgh

Village, Alburgh, King Bay, Catfish Bay In Clinton County,

Point Au Fer, Catfish Point, Scales Point, Chazy Landing,

Trembleau Point, Windmill Point, Reynolds Point, Kelly Bay

and Perry Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

