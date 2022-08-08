NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 709 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Essex, Addison, southwestern Chittenden, northern Rutland, northwestern Windsor and western Washington Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westport to near Benson. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Middlebury, Vergennes, Crown Point, Westport, Cornwall, Sudbury, Weybridge, Salisbury, Monkton Ridge, Lincoln, Orwell, Monkton, Monkton Boro, Benson, Chittenden, Whiting, New Haven, Port Henry, Addison and Hinesburg. This includes Interstate 87 near mile marker 117. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4367 7341 4369 7341 4373 7337 4374 7337 4377 7335 4379 7336 4381 7338 4380 7348 4421 7352 4436 7299 4373 7281 4364 7343 TIME...MOT...LOC 2309Z 246DEG 27KT 4415 7349 4370 7339 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather