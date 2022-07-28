NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... St. Lawrence County in northern New York... * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 220 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Fowler to 14 miles south of Pitcairn, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Potsdam, Gouverneur, Canton, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Piercefield, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Cranberry Lake, Hermon, Brasher Falls, Horseshoe Lake, Star Lake, Richville, Norwood, Pierrepont, Russell and Fine. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather