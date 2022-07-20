NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Clinton County in northern New York...

Southern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont...

Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont...

Southwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gordon

Landing, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Plattsburgh, Westford, Fairfax, South Hero, Georgia, Grand Isle,

Georgia Center, Milton, Essex, Colchester, St. Albans Town,

Fairfield, North Hero, Young Island, Wilcox Point, Colligan Point,

Mallets Bay State Park, Burton Island State Park, Hazen Point and

Sand Bar State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

