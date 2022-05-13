NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

...Please check with state and local authorities regarding

guidelines for allowed activities...

* The warm air temperatures today in the upper 80s may cause people

to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which

are currently only in the upper 40s across Lake Champlain, and in

the mid 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers.

* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to

anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard,

when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of

immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high.

Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly

if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this

threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life

jacket!

* Gusty winds are also expected today up to 20 mph from the south. If

boating on large bodies of water, these winds can increase the

likelihood of overturning your boat, canoe or kayak due to

increased wave heights.

