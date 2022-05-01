NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 316 AM EDT Sun May 1 2022 ...Low Relative Humidity Expected Across Northern New York This Afternoon... A dry air mass will continue to reside across northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 25 to 30 percent range by midday. With this being the fourth day in a row of very dry air leaf litter, dead grass and dead tree branches has dried out considerably and could cause fires to quickly grow out of control. Remember, a burn ban is in effect through May 14th for all of New York state which means no open burning is allowed. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather