NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 1027 PM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Although a few gusts to 40 mph will still be possible through about midnight, winds have lessened and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been cancelled. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... overnight. Therefore, the High Wind Warning has been cancelled.