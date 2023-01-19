WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 857 PM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...Showers and Gusty Winds this Late Evening... A cold front will guide a line of showers into southwestern New York State this late evening. Showers will reach Chautauqua County just past 9 pm, and then push into southern Erie and Cattaraugus counties around 10 pm. Rain showers are expected along the cold front, with an isolated rumble of thunder. Behind the front winds will become gusty with southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, but up to 45 mph along the Lake Erie shoreline and NYS Thruway corridor. Winds will remain gusty through the night near the lake shoreline, but interior winds will slowly decrease. Winds will blow around unsecured outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather