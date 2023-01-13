WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

921 PM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle. Additional snow

accumulations of an inch or less. Trace ice accumulations

possible.

* WHERE...Chautauqua county.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

