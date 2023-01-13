WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 404 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...Slippery conditions for the morning commute... Rain has changed to snow across the area early this morning. Though snow amounts thus far are a coating to an inch, untreated roads will become snow and slush covered as temperatures slowly drop below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Rain will change to snow southeast and east of Lake Ontario through daybreak. Untreated roads may become snow and slush covered as temperatures slowly drop below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather