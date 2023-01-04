WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1003 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...HEAVY RAIN WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE IN THE BUFFALO METRO AREA... An area of heavy rain will move across the Buffalo metro area during the evening commute. The heaviest rain is expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with rainfall amounts between a half inch and an inch. This combined with recent snow melt will cause flooding in areas with poor drainage, especially in low-lying areas or in areas where storm drains are already full. This will also push area creeks to near bankfull. Motorists traveling during the evening commute should exercise caution, and be prepared for ponding of water on roadways and reduced visibility. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather